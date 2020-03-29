qiibee (QBX) Market Cap Tops $1.60 Million

qiibee (CURRENCY:QBX) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. One qiibee token can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinsuper and Binance DEX. qiibee has a market cap of $1.60 million and $1,117.00 worth of qiibee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, qiibee has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016175 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.99 or 0.02512434 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00193445 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00044081 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000642 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00034075 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About qiibee

qiibee’s total supply is 1,380,392,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 610,660,661 tokens. qiibee’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . qiibee’s official website is qiibee.com . The official message board for qiibee is blog.qiibee.com

Buying and Selling qiibee

qiibee can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as qiibee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire qiibee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase qiibee using one of the exchanges listed above.

