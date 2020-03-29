PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP reduced its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 68.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,605 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,207 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJO LP boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1,304.6% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 4,298,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992,869 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 210.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,769,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,384 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 143.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,675,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,022,000 after purchasing an additional 986,745 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,541,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,403,000 after purchasing an additional 928,711 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 247.7% in the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,151,837 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,691,000 after purchasing an additional 820,556 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised PulteGroup from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.19.

In other PulteGroup news, Director Bill Pulte sold 20,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $812,161.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP John J. Chadwick sold 13,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $617,887.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,333,586.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PHM opened at $24.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.60. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $47.37.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

