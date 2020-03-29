PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 88.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 207,941 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

PTCT has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.67.

PTCT stock opened at $40.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.94. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $30.79 and a one year high of $59.89.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $96.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.93 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.95% and a negative return on equity of 35.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.96) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 13,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $687,775.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,304.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 1,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $86,561.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,004.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,414 shares of company stock worth $869,111. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

