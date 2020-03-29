Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 37.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,293 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 5,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRU. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.08.

In other news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.17, for a total transaction of $722,994.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 39,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $3,833,297.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,235,590.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 87,344 shares of company stock worth $8,335,072 in the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $53.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Prudential Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $38.62 and a 1-year high of $106.39.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 7.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.64%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

