Proxeus (XES) 1-Day Volume Tops $463.00

Proxeus (CURRENCY:XES) traded down 23.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 29th. Proxeus has a market cap of $420,887.90 and approximately $463.00 worth of Proxeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Proxeus token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid and IDEX. In the last seven days, Proxeus has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016282 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $155.42 or 0.02518774 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00193031 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00044129 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000642 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00034128 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Proxeus Profile

Proxeus’ launch date was January 26th, 2018. Proxeus’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,242,350 tokens. The Reddit community for Proxeus is /r/proxeus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Proxeus is medium.com/@proxeusapp_4423 . Proxeus’ official website is proxeus.com . Proxeus’ official Twitter account is @proxeusapp

Proxeus Token Trading

Proxeus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proxeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proxeus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proxeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

