Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Given New $108.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $136.00 to $108.00 in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PFPT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, First Analysis raised shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Proofpoint has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.62.

Shares of Proofpoint stock opened at $104.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Proofpoint has a 52-week low of $83.81 and a 52-week high of $133.58.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $243.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.11 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. Proofpoint’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Proofpoint will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $3,127,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,863,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.96, for a total transaction of $309,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,328 shares in the company, valued at $908,378.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,500 shares of company stock worth $10,014,500 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFPT. SWS Partners lifted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 1,581.5% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 29,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 27,439 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. CDAM UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 336,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,401,000 after purchasing an additional 40,192 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 85,775 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,069,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

