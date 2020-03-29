Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 247.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,741 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,468 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFBC. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 6,539 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter worth $1,041,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 113,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after acquiring an additional 54,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after acquiring an additional 49,472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $32.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.27. Preferred Bank has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $64.50.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 33.47%. The firm had revenue of $42.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 million. On average, analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.94%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens upped their price target on Preferred Bank from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub raised Preferred Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James cut Preferred Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Preferred Bank from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Preferred Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

