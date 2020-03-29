Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) by 46.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 653,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,609 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.97% of Potlatchdeltic worth $28,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 846.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 74,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 66,822 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 229,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,933,000 after acquiring an additional 94,019 shares during the period. Otter Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 99,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 24,672 shares during the period. Finally, Mairs & Power INC acquired a new stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,602,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Potlatchdeltic stock opened at $29.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.48. Potlatchdeltic Corp has a twelve month low of $22.40 and a twelve month high of $45.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $203.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.69 million. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 4.36%. Potlatchdeltic’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Potlatchdeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

In other Potlatchdeltic news, COO Eric J. Cremers sold 7,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $297,589.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Temple sold 2,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $88,152.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,640 shares of company stock worth $1,443,031 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PCH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

