Populous Price Tops $0.20 on Exchanges (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. During the last seven days, Populous has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Populous has a market capitalization of $10.78 million and $2.01 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Populous token can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00003281 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, DragonEX, Bithumb and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016175 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.99 or 0.02512434 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00193445 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00044081 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000642 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00034075 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Populous Token Profile

Populous launched on April 12th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous . The official website for Populous is populous.world

Buying and Selling Populous

Populous can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, LATOKEN, Kucoin, Binance, HitBTC, Mercatox, CoinExchange, Bithumb, Livecoin and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

