Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 62,600 Shares of Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 62,600 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.30% of Criteo worth $3,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,899,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,882 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Criteo by 21.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Criteo by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 58,057 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Criteo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Criteo by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 8,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

CRTO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Criteo from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Societe Generale lowered shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Criteo from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.69.

Shares of CRTO opened at $7.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $464.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.72. Criteo SA has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $22.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.98.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $266.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.30 million. Criteo had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Criteo SA will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

