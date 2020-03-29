Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 32,738 Shares of New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) by 40.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,273 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 32,738 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.08% of New Relic worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of New Relic from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of New Relic in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of New Relic from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of New Relic in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.94.

In other news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total value of $2,143,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $101,819.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 45,170 shares of company stock worth $2,821,095 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEWR opened at $49.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. New Relic Inc has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $108.91.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.27 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New Relic Inc will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

