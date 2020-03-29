Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 257,656 Shares of Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) by 75.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257,656 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.05% of Capri worth $3,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Capri in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRI opened at $11.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Capri Holdings Ltd has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Capri had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Ltd will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPRI. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Capri in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Capri from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

Capri Profile

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

