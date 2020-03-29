Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 200 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATO. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 56,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $634,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $97.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $77.92 and a 52 week high of $121.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.09 and its 200 day moving average is $110.38. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.34.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $875.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.82.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

