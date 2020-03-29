Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 174,800 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 87.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 174,800 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT opened at $105.44 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.50 and a 52-week high of $150.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $60.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.44.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAT. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $137.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $115.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.11.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

