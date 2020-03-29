Point72 Asset Management L.P. Reduces Stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $2,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PPC. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,280,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,033,000 after purchasing an additional 548,589 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at $15,564,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 6,029.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 438,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,060,000 after purchasing an additional 446,174 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,922,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,612,000 after purchasing an additional 369,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,286,000 after purchasing an additional 329,900 shares during the last quarter. 20.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

PPC opened at $18.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.52. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12-month low of $15.75 and a 12-month high of $33.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.95.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PPC. Zacks Investment Research raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Cfra decreased their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

In related news, CEO Jayson Penn sold 3,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $88,972.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,471,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 78.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

Read More: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.