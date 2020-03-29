Point72 Asset Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) by 3,148.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,445 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Lendingtree worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Lendingtree by 1,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Lendingtree by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Lendingtree by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Lendingtree during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Lendingtree by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lendingtree alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TREE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Lendingtree from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $343.00 to $332.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lendingtree from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lendingtree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BWS Financial reduced their target price on shares of Lendingtree from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Lendingtree from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.46.

NASDAQ:TREE opened at $192.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $276.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 59.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Lendingtree Inc has a 1-year low of $156.57 and a 1-year high of $434.94.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $255.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.42 million. Lendingtree had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lendingtree Inc will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lendingtree Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lendingtree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lendingtree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.