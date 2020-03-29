Point72 Asset Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 122.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 23,857 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $3,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of WP Carey by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors increased its position in WP Carey by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 12,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC increased its position in WP Carey by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its position in WP Carey by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in WP Carey by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other WP Carey news, CEO Jason E. Fox bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.03 per share, for a total transaction of $460,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 541,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,939,836.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert J. Flanagan bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $82.29 per share, for a total transaction of $82,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,161.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 16,785 shares of company stock worth $838,178. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WPC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of WP Carey from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of WP Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $60.34 on Friday. WP Carey Inc has a 12 month low of $38.62 and a 12 month high of $93.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.03.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.79. WP Carey had a net margin of 24.76% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $311.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WP Carey Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. WP Carey’s payout ratio is 83.00%.

About WP Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

