Point72 Asset Management L.P. Raises Stake in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 691.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,500 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 117,500 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in TFS Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,162 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 605,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,907,000 after buying an additional 12,498 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 2,982.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 11,631 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 28,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 16,743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFSL stock opened at $15.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.33 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.42. TFS Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.62 and a 1-year high of $22.47.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $76.12 million during the quarter. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 16.72%. Analysts anticipate that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. This is a boost from TFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

In related news, CFO Paul J. Huml sold 3,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $83,406.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,533,592.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TFSL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. BidaskClub downgraded TFS Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, checking, certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

