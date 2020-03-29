Point72 Asset Management L.P. Raises Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 696.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 378,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331,343 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SIRI. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 148.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,007,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,705,000 after purchasing an additional 18,551,578 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 21,821.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,010,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,360,000 after purchasing an additional 8,969,409 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 425.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,254,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873,138 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,877,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,592,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

SIRI has been the subject of several research reports. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub cut Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Sirius XM from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sirius XM from to in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $4.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.66. The stock has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $7.40.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 204.95% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.0133 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In other Sirius XM news, Director James P. Holden sold 44,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $319,496.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 279,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,230.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 261,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $1,885,567.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,001,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,230,425.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

