Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 8,955 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,955 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,632,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $3,440,000. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 10,631 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $1,039,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST opened at $284.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $305.48 and a 200-day moving average of $299.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.91. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $233.05 and a 12-month high of $325.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,388,778.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COST. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer upgraded Costco Wholesale to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.42.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.