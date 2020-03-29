Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 8,955 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,955 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,632,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $3,440,000. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 10,631 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $1,039,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
COST opened at $284.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $305.48 and a 200-day moving average of $299.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.91. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $233.05 and a 12-month high of $325.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,388,778.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on COST. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer upgraded Costco Wholesale to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.42.
Costco Wholesale Profile
Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.
