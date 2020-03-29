Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 58,620 Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 58,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,393,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $728,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

NVO opened at $56.73 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $46.47 and a twelve month high of $64.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.44 and a 200-day moving average of $56.79. The stock has a market cap of $134.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.60.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.95% and a return on equity of 73.70%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7874 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 26.02%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVO. Bank of America upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Guggenheim cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.85.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.