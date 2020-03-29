Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 22,700 Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RGLD. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Royal Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $3,676,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,514,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 116,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after acquiring an additional 40,686 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGLD opened at $90.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.33 and a 200-day moving average of $113.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.38. Royal Gold, Inc has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $138.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.34 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 35.69% and a return on equity of 6.25%. Royal Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 77.24%.

RGLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Royal Gold from $14.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Royal Gold from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.22.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

