Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 453,407 Shares of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) by 47.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,412,907 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453,407 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Extraction Oil & Gas were worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Extraction Oil & Gas by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,401,023 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 475,554 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its stake in Extraction Oil & Gas by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 458,914 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 163,120 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Extraction Oil & Gas by 1,245.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,043 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 33,364 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Extraction Oil & Gas by 1,231.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,379,707 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975,770 shares in the last quarter.

Get Extraction Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:XOG opened at $0.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.82. Extraction Oil & Gas Inc has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $5.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on XOG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.70.

About Extraction Oil & Gas

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.