Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 2,500 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 312.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 235.3% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $658.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $714.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $734.09. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $579.40 and a fifty-two week high of $873.51.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.68 by $0.10. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 118.08%. The business had revenue of $843.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.85 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 24.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 9,500 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.49, for a total transaction of $7,262,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,695,367.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,214 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.65, for a total transaction of $4,070,309.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,679,405.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,678 shares of company stock valued at $12,076,167 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

MTD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $800.00 to $725.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $720.00 to $680.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $786.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $845.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $765.86.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

