Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 19,300 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 216.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BR. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 157,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,400,000 after acquiring an additional 13,586 shares in the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,169,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $645,994,000 after acquiring an additional 14,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 43.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186 shares in the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BR. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.20.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $91.57 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.90 and a 1-year high of $136.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.23). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 45.83%. The business had revenue of $969.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.35%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 12,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total value of $1,529,969.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,360.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 7,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $773,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,196 shares in the company, valued at $3,352,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,858 shares of company stock worth $2,780,067 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

