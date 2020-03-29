Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 16,117 Shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,894 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,117 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.38% of QAD worth $3,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in QAD by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in QAD by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in QAD by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 64,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in QAD by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in QAD by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.11% of the company’s stock.

Get QAD alerts:

In related news, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $149,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 4,236,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,915,122.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 2,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $131,481.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 4,300,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,122,365.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,631,211 in the last three months. Company insiders own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QADA opened at $38.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. QAD Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.21 and a 52 week high of $54.54.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). QAD had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $78.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that QAD Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on QADA shares. Sidoti cut their price objective on shares of QAD from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of QAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of QAD from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.88.

QAD Profile

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

Read More: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for QAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.