Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,135,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,432,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,002,907,000 after purchasing an additional 186,633 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,601,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $934,646,000 after purchasing an additional 72,959 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,053,779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $614,923,000 after purchasing an additional 69,201 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 377,468 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $220,268,000 after purchasing an additional 31,662 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 364,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $212,626,000 after purchasing an additional 96,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $459.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $525.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $558.21. Sherwin-Williams Co has a fifty-two week low of $325.43 and a fifty-two week high of $599.95.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 51.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 22.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.38%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cfra cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $635.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $610.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $580.00 to $566.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $588.42.

In related news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total value of $446,863.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,588.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

