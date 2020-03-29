Point72 Asset Management L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX) by 63.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515,413 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.40% of Garrett Motion worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 184.1% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised Garrett Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Garrett Motion from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Garrett Motion in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.17.

In other news, SVP Thierry Mabru sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total value of $65,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 200,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,297.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Olivier Rabiller sold 44,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total value of $288,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 710,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,662,008.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GTX opened at $3.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.91 million, a P/E ratio of 1.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.64. Garrett Motion Inc has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $19.71.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.91 million. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Garrett Motion Inc will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system.

