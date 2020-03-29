Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $4.29 Million in Akcea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKCA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Akcea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKCA) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 253,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,289,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Akcea Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Akcea Therapeutics by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Akcea Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Akcea Therapeutics by 94.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 7,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Akcea Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Akcea Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Akcea Therapeutics stock opened at $13.31 on Friday. Akcea Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $32.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 11.83, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.87.

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($1.24). Akcea Therapeutics had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $277.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS. Akcea Therapeutics’s revenue was up 2620.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Akcea Therapeutics Inc will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Akcea Therapeutics news, CEO Damien Mcdevitt sold 9,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $110,649.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,887,950.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 10,531 shares of company stock worth $123,743 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AKCA shares. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded Akcea Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Akcea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Akcea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

Akcea Therapeutics Profile

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with serious and rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers TEGSEDI, which is designed to reduce the production of transthyretin protein. It develops WAYLIVRA, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akcea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Akcea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akcea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.