Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $3.61 Million in Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 382,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,607,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 2.16% of Bicycle Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 157,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 18,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $12.77 on Friday. Bicycle Therapeutics Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.24 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.71.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.13% and a negative net margin of 221.78%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics Limited will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BCYC. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bicycle Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Bicycle Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Bicycle Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.08.

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

