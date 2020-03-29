Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $3.03 Million in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 79,380 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.13% of M.D.C. at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDC opened at $24.88 on Friday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $48.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 7.82.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.15. M.D.C. had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. M.D.C.’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDC. Bank of America lowered shares of M.D.C. to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $46.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

In related news, CEO Larry A. Mizel sold 60,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $2,693,217.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,495,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David D. Mandarich sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total transaction of $4,463,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,119,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,862,880.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 178,276 shares of company stock worth $7,947,326. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

