Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $3.73 Million Position in BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 255,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics were worth $3,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BTAI. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $2,314,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 15,137 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 13,182 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $730,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

BTAI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Shares of BTAI stock opened at $24.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.75. BioXcel Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $43.63.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.18. Equities research analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics Inc will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

