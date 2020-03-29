Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $3.61 Million Stake in Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 94,243 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Puma Biotechnology were worth $3,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PBYI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.03.

Shares of PBYI stock opened at $8.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. Puma Biotechnology Inc has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $39.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.29.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.32 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 27.76% and a negative return on equity of 302.75%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Puma Biotechnology Inc will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

