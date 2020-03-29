Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $3.28 Million Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 86.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 180,381 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Entergy by 13,713.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 35,930 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 145.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 83,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,948,000 after acquiring an additional 49,235 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth $457,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 86,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,314,000 after acquiring an additional 54,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Entergy news, insider Roderick K. West sold 139,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $18,168,972.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,642,361.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $1,306,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,951 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,347.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,066 shares of company stock worth $22,869,713 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price (up from $121.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.38.

Entergy stock opened at $97.34 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $75.19 and a 1-year high of $135.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Entergy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.89%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

