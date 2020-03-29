Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $3.21 Million Stock Holdings in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 77.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 157,878 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of NorthWestern worth $3,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the third quarter worth $62,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

NorthWestern stock opened at $59.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.31. NorthWestern Corp has a one year low of $45.06 and a one year high of $80.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.34.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19. The firm had revenue of $328.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.22 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. This is a boost from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is 70.18%.

In other NorthWestern news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total transaction of $246,977.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,555 shares in the company, valued at $283,226.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 3,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total transaction of $248,674.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,265 shares of company stock valued at $653,731 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NWE. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $73.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.33.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Read More: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.