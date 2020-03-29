Point72 Asset Management L.P. Cuts Stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 90.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,214 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 388,156 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.12% of Fabrinet worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FN. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. 97.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David T. Mitchell sold 28,600 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total transaction of $1,851,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,490.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,639,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,843 shares of company stock valued at $2,424,035. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from to in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $57.50 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fabrinet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

Shares of FN opened at $48.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.64 and a 200 day moving average of $58.89. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $42.33 and a 52-week high of $71.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $426.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.21 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 7.29%. Fabrinet’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

