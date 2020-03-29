Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys Shares of 23,820 McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 23,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MCK opened at $125.70 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $111.71 and a 1-year high of $172.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of -25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.19.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 36.40%. The business had revenue of $59.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 14.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.09%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $164.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.18.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total transaction of $506,940.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,136.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.09, for a total transaction of $678,719.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,715,880.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,187 shares of company stock worth $1,809,908 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

