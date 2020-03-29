Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys New Shares in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 55,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 151.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 173,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,248,000 after buying an additional 104,232 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 178.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 144,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after buying an additional 92,824 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 661.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 33,003 shares during the period. Finally, SRB Corp lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. SRB Corp now owns 10,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Shares of AOS opened at $36.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. A. O. Smith Corp has a 12 month low of $33.81 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.16.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.28.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.