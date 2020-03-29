Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys 47,044 Shares of Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 265,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,044 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.59% of Revance Therapeutics worth $4,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RVNC. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,315,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 1,496.7% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 559,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,085,000 after purchasing an additional 524,707 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,465,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,214,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,806,000. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RVNC opened at $15.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24. The company has a market cap of $866.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.67. Revance Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $27.97.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics Inc will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RVNC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Revance Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.