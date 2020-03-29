Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys 238,150 Shares of Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – (NASDAQ:AUTL) by 306.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 315,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238,150 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.79% of Autolus Therapeutics worth $4,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 680,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,978,000 after purchasing an additional 173,174 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 207,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 33,344 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 16,179 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 194.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. 31.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AUTL shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUTL opened at $5.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.10 and a 200-day moving average of $11.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $32.84.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,258.87% and a negative return on equity of 47.61%. On average, research analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autolus Therapeutics Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1, a CD19-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I trial to reduce the risk of severe cytokine release syndrome; AUTO2, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and AUTO3, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

