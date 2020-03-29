Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys 23,263 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 132.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,263 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 828.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 29,307 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 192.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 313,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,455,000 after buying an additional 55,582 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 35,810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter.

JACK opened at $29.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.76 and its 200 day moving average is $78.41. Jack in the Box Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $93.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.09 million, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.34.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.21). Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $307.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 36.78%.

In other news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.73 per share, with a total value of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,657.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Phillip H. Rudolph sold 8,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $671,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,005 shares in the company, valued at $6,240,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,225 shares of company stock worth $2,484,818 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.83.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

