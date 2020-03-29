Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires New Position in Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 888,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Savara in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Savara in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Savara by 176.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Savara in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in Savara by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 21,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 40.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SVRA stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.40, a current ratio of 11.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.05. Savara Inc has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $11.96. The company has a market cap of $124.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.01.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.31). Analysts expect that Savara Inc will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SVRA. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Savara in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Savara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Savara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Savara presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.76.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

