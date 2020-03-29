Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires New Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 151,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,134,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 102,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 185,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 29,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc Bank USA lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 24,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KIM opened at $10.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.50.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.45 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 35.43%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.77%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 76.19%.

In other news, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,655 shares in the company, valued at $884,408.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank Lourenso sold 7,770 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $123,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.97.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

