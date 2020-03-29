PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) PT Lowered to $107.00

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $107.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PNC. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

PNC stock opened at $100.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. PNC Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $79.41 and a 1-year high of $161.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.66. The firm has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein acquired 10,535 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.92 per share, with a total value of $999,982.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,045,757.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $153.11 per share, with a total value of $153,110.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,018.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 21,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,153,135 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 14,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 323.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 678,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,232,000 after acquiring an additional 81,017 shares in the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

