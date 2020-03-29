PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) PT Lowered to $107.00

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $107.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.86% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PNC. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.00.
PNC stock opened at $100.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. PNC Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $79.41 and a 1-year high of $161.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.66. The firm has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19.
In related news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein acquired 10,535 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.92 per share, with a total value of $999,982.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,045,757.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $153.11 per share, with a total value of $153,110.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,018.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 21,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,153,135 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 14,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 323.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 678,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,232,000 after acquiring an additional 81,017 shares in the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About PNC Financial Services Group
The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.
See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?
Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.