Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,355 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPC. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CEO Jayson Penn sold 3,988 shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $88,972.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,420 shares in the company, valued at $4,471,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 78.73% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $18.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.95. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $33.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.52.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PPC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.