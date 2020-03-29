Phoenix Group Holdings (LON:PHNX) Receives GBX 781 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Phoenix Group Holdings (LON:PHNX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 781 ($10.27).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PHNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Phoenix Group from GBX 846 ($11.13) to GBX 904 ($11.89) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on Phoenix Group from GBX 662 ($8.71) to GBX 658 ($8.66) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of LON:PHNX opened at GBX 658.80 ($8.67) on Thursday. Phoenix Group has a 1-year low of GBX 459.05 ($6.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 806 ($10.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.95, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 685.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 712.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion and a PE ratio of 76.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 23.40 ($0.31) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.54%. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.47%.

In related news, insider Jim McConville sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 603 ($7.93), for a total transaction of £265,320 ($349,013.42). Also, insider Kory Sorenson acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 475 ($6.25) per share, for a total transaction of £5,700 ($7,498.03).

About Phoenix Group

Phoenix Group Holdings, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It also provides financing services. The company was formerly known as Pearl Group and changed its name to Phoenix Group Holdings in March 2010.

