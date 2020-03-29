PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Rating Increased to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) was upgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $144.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $138.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cfra raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Evercore ISI raised PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.90.

PepsiCo stock opened at $120.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $167.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. PepsiCo has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.69 and a 200 day moving average of $136.14.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 511.4% during the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

