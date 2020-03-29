PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Stake Boosted by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 772.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,800 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PMT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,798,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,368,000 after purchasing an additional 655,456 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,365,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,435,000 after buying an additional 616,207 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,772,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,640,000 after buying an additional 423,293 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,458,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,603,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,746,000 after buying an additional 298,800 shares in the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PMT opened at $11.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.75. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $23.79.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $155.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.35 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 46.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PMT. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Compass Point began coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.92.

In other news, Director Frank P. Willey purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.64 per share, with a total value of $112,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan purchased 39,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $224,399.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,956 shares of company stock valued at $60,677. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

