Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PVAC. Zacks Investment Research cut Penn Virginia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. BidaskClub cut Penn Virginia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Northland Securities cut Penn Virginia from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Penn Virginia has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.67.

NASDAQ:PVAC opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. Penn Virginia has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $47.00. The stock has a market cap of $55.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day moving average of $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.83. Penn Virginia had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.39 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Penn Virginia will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 100,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $2,067,679.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVAC. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia during the fourth quarter valued at $3,687,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia during the fourth quarter valued at $3,102,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 18,880.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 94,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 94,400 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia during the fourth quarter valued at $2,149,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 446.0% during the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 67,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 54,795 shares during the last quarter.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

