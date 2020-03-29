PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Stake Lowered by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,637 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,694 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned 0.09% of PDF Solutions worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 184.3% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 95,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 61,831 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PDF Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $1,520,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 41,034 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in PDF Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $575,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in PDF Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $1,430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PDF Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDFS opened at $11.18 on Friday. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $18.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $22.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.00 million. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc provides hardware, software, and intellectual property products to integrated circuit (IC) vendors in the United States, China, Taiwan, Germany, and internationally. It offers Exensio platform, which consists of Exensio-Yield that collects and stores yield data in an analysis-ready database, which enables product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Exensio-Control, which provides fault detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Exensio-Test that offers data collection and analysis capability; Exensio Characterization, which encapsulates test structure analysis functionality of electrical and in-line inspection data from CV test chips and design-for-inspection DFI on-chip instruments; and Exensio ALPS that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link all device data, including fabrication and characterization data from every step of the product life cycle.

